Dakota Johnson, Bella Hadid & More: Best Dressed Of The Week

From gorgeous, plunging gowns to edgy denim dresses, the best looks of the week were so versatile — and you can see them all right here! Who do you think rocked the best get-up on the red carpet? VOTE.

Another week, another amazing selection of stunning red carpet dresses and major street-style looks — and one of the most memorable outfits was worn by Bella Hadid! The major model looked beyond cool in a denim dress at the Dior fragrance launch party in NYC, serving up serious style goals in the silhouette, while Dianna Agron opted for an edgy black tulle bustier dress — it was an amazing choice for the actress! In fact, Dianna rocked the frock that we first saw on Bella and we loved how each star made the look their own.

Dakota Johnson turned heads when she arrived at the Fifty Shades Darker premiere in LA on Feb. 2 clad in a plunging Valentino gown that looked gorgeous against her complexion. She paired the stunning silhouette with an undone braid, which further contributed to the ethereal vibe of her premiere perfect get-up, also revealing her back as she turned and posed in the sexy silhouette.



Also in attendance was Rita Ora who brought the drama in a ruched, one-shoulder Giambattista Valli couture creation, complete with a flowing train — now that’s one way to get noticed on the red carpet! We loved the way the flirty silhouette put her toned legs on full display.

The Screen Actors Guild Awards kicked off the week with a slew of glam gowns, but it was Amy Adams in a black plunging silhouette that fit her figure like a glove that really caught our attention.

While we loved all of these looks there were so many amazing choices — so see who else topped our list and VOTE for who you think deserved to take home the best-dressed title of the week.

