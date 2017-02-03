Arnold Schwarzenegger Beats Trump By Building A Wall In Mobile Strike’s Super Bowl Ad

Did Arnold Schwarzenegger make a dig at President Trump in a Super Bowl commercial? Watch The Terminator’s new ad and decide for yourself!

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 69, stars in a new commercial for the app game Mobile Strike due to air during Super Bowl LI. The former governor, movie star, and current host of The Celebrity Apprentice takes down the bad guys in the ad by building…a wall. Sound familiar?

In the ad, Arnold leads an army of helicopters and SWAT teams as they fight against the opposing side. When they’re faced with enemy fighters flying straight at them, The Terminator says, “build now,” and a huge wall bursts out of the ground. “Higher,” he tells them until it reaches an incredible height and fires missiles destroying the attackers. The ad ends telling viewers, “More to come Sunday, Feb. 5.”

Could this commercial feature a subtle dig at the President of the United States’s plans for a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border? President Trump currently is in the middle of a bit of beef with Arnold. “Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got “swamped” (or destroyed) by comparison to the ratings machine, DJT,” the President tweeted on Jan. 6 about Arnold’s new gig as host of The Celebrity Apprentice.

POTUS even asked the people gathered at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2 to pray for the show’s ratings. Yikes! “When I ran for president, I had to leave the show, that’s when I knew for sure I was doing it,” he said. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings,” President Trump said, which many found to be inappropriate.

