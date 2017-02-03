Arkansas Abortion Law: Abhorrent Bill Passed That Allows Rapists To Sue Their Victims

Rex/Shutterstock

The assault on women’s reproductive freedom is marching on, as Arkansas has passed a scary new law that would give a man the ability to prevent his pregnant wife or girlfriend from having an abortion, even if he raped her. We’ve got the disturbing details here.

This is getting really alarming! Arkansas is the latest state to issue a restrictive new abortion law, banning the use of a procedure used in nearly all second-term abortions. While that is a backdoor way of stopping all abortions after the first trimester, a frightening clause was added where husbands and boyfriends will now have the legal power to stop a woman from having the procedure done, even in cases of rape and incest!

Republican lawmakers in the state jammed through Act 45 – the Unborn Child Protection From Dismemberment Abortion Act – and included language that allows a father to get an injunction blocking a woman from getting an abortion her second trimester, as well as the ability to sue doctors who perform the procedure for damages. There’s no clause giving an exemption for rape or incest, so in cases of spousal rape the father could prevent a woman from having control over her own body. That is so wrong to make a victim have to carry her rapist’s baby!

Arkansas isn’t the first state to essentially ban all abortions after 14 weeks, as Alabama, Kansas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Mississippi, and West Virginia all have passed similar legislation. Any doctor who performs the dilation and evacuation procedure — which uses surgical tools to remove fetal tissue — on a woman in her second trimester would be hit with a Class D felony, punishable by a $10,000 fine or six years in prison. Yikes!

Now that Donald Trump, 70. is in the White House, states have become increasingly emboldened to pass restrictive anti-abortion laws, knowing they have the full support of our Commander-in-Chief. He’s already said he’s no fan of Roe vs. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion, and wants laws on the procedure kicked down from the federal to state level. We’re already seeing what’s happening when states have control, as more and more are making it incredibly restrictive for women to seek a safe and legal abortion.

