Ariana Grande Furious Over Pregnancy Rumors? — Her Shocking Reaction Revealed

Relax guys, Ariana Grade is SO not pregnant — but she does have something important to say about those ridiculous rumors. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned just how the singer feels, and you won’t believe her surprising reaction!

Ariana Grande, 23, and Mac Miller, 25, are head over heels in love, but that doesn’t mean they’re rushing to start a family. In fact, the “Side To Side” singer isn’t stressing about anything these days — not even that ludicrous tweet. “Ariana actually kind of liked this rumor because a part of her wishes it was true,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She just started her Dangerous Woman tour so getting pregnant isn’t in her current game plan at all. Her dogs are her babies right now.”

When the Associated Press tweeted that Ariana was pregnant, the Twitter-sphere literally blew up! Fans couldn’t believe it, and as we’ve now realized, neither could the media outlet who posted the message. The Associated Press confirmed that the tweet was “unauthorized,” and they were “investigating” the situation. Maybe a hacker got ahold of their social media page? This wouldn’t be the first time a hacker turned Hollywood upside down, but it should be the LAST!

We have no doubts that Ariana will make a great mother one day, but for the time being, she’s into living in the fast lane! Not only is the pop star selling out arenas on her Dangerous Woman tour, she’s also collaborating with John Legend for the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack. The amazing performers sang a rendition of Celine Dion‘s original “Beauty and the Beast” hit, and it’s more enchanting than anyone expected! After all, filling Celine’s shoes is not an easy task. The full version of the song is finally available, so give it a listen if you haven’t already.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about Ariana’s reaction to the pregnancy rumors? Comment below!

