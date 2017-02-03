Instagram

Andrew Garfield is opening up about his Golden Globes lip lock with Ryan Reynolds, claiming it was his idea but Ryan “was game.” The two were spotted smooching as Ryan Gosling walked to the stage to accept his award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role. Read on for more details.

“It was a ridiculous thing,” Andrew Garfield explained to Graham Norton on Feb. 3. “I said to Ryan Reynolds, ‘If you win, kiss me instead of your wife [Blake Lively].’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that’s great.’ And the plan was that he would kind of move towards his wife, and then kind of last minute lean in to it. And then he didn’t win, much to our disappointment, so I said to Ryan, ‘We can still just do it if we want.’ And he was game.”

Game indeed! The two actors almost managed to steal the spotlight from the award winner himself with their headline making make-out on Jan. 8. which left even Ryan’s wife, Blake Lively, in fits of laughter. Ryan R was pitted against Ryan G in the best actor category, for his performance in the critically acclaimed Deadpool — the first ever comic-book film to be nominated in Globes history!

Although he didn’t get to walk away with a coveted Golden Globe, Ryan R did manage to lock lips with Andrew, and that, let’s fact it, is nothing to be sniffed at. Meanwhile, he also got a nice shout-out from his winning contemporary, and namesake. Ryan G paid tribute to Ryan R during his acceptance speech, going on to share that the two actors constantly get mistaken for each other!

Ryan G also managed to set hearts fluttering with a romantic and heartfelt thank-you to the number one woman in his life, baby momma and wife, Eva Mendes. “I just would like to try and thank one person properly, and say that while I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one the best experiences I’ve ever had on a film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer,”Gosling said. “If she hadn’t taken all that on so that I could have this experience, would surely be someone else up here other than me to today. Sweetheart, thank you.”

