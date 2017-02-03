Alyssa Milano Slammed For Cultural Appropriation After Wearing Waist-Length Cornrows

Image Courtesy of Instagram

Oh no Alyssa Milano, haven’t you learned anything from Kylie Jenner and Vanessa Hudgens?! The gorgeous actress is being accused of cultural appropriation on Feb. 3 after she wore super long braids, and fans are fuming! See their reactions, right here.

Not again! Many celebs have fallen victim to claims of “cultural appropriation,” or “the adoption or theft of icons, rituals, aesthetic standards, and behavior from one culture or subculture by another.” The most recent star to do this is Alyssa Milano, who showed up to Houston for the Super Bowl rocking crazy extensions braided into cornrows. Girl, what were you thinking?!

Of course she looks stunning as always, but her fans just can’t ignore the fact that she’s appropriating black culture. “What’s up with the hair…” commented one fan on her photo, keeping their criticism subtle. Another wasn’t mincing words about how inappropriate they thought it was, saying “girl i love u and sh*t but get those damn braids out ya hair.”

Here are some more angry comments:

@Alyssa_Milano girl i love u and shit but get those damn braids out ya hair — ❁jules (@lustkordei) February 3, 2017

And @Alyssa_Milano will be accused of cultural appropriation in 5, 4, 3, 2…. Lol love your hair, you're rocking it #CulturalAppropriation — Jade (@Naijella86) February 3, 2017

is it alyssa milano in those braids lmk — we who? (@sammie_scottie) February 3, 2017

No @ so not to troll, but, umm, Alyssa Milano in them braids, oh….my. That is all. Carry on. :) — Humble (@iHumble) February 3, 2017

Of course, not everyone hated the look. Other people defended Alyssa saying “you look great f*ck what other people say besides they’re not as attractive as you anyways so f*ck it keep it moving girlie love you.”

We’re surprised that Alyssa would make this faux pas considering the fact that other white celebrities have taken so much heat in the past couple of years for wearing looks that were created by black people. Kylie Jenner took a lot of flack for rocking cornrows (as well as her sisters Kendall and Khloe), and Vanessa Hudgens has been slammed by fans for wearing Native American headdresses and face paint. When will they learn?!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Alyssa’s look was inappropriate because she is misappropriating black culture, or are people taking it too seriously? Let us know!

