‘Alias’ Reunion, ‘Parks & Recreation’ Screening Added To ATX TV Festival Lineup

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the sixth season of the ATX Television Festival, and this year is once again bringing their TV A-listers. On Feb. 3, reunions of the ‘Alias’ writers room as well as the details of a new community event were announced.

The latest ATX TV Festival announcements are here! The writers room of Alias will be coming together for the annual festival. It will include: Ken Olin, Lawrence Trilling, Sarah Caplan, Jeff Pinkner, André Nemec, Josh Appelbaum, and Monica Breen. J.J. Abrams has not yet been announced, but we can all hope he will be. Last year the writers of The O.C. reunited, with the Dawson’s Creek writers coming together the year before that.

Another large announcement made on Friday was that of a Parks and Recreation community screening would be taking place on June 9 at Hotel San Jose; for the past five seasons of the festival, they have focused community events around Friday Night Lights, so this year it will be replaced by the Amy Poehler comedy. The event will feature live music, food and drink from Jo’s Coffee and other local vendors, and additional activities inspired by Pawnee’s annual “Harvest Festival.”

Here are the other panels and events previously announced:

Designing Women 30th anniversary reunion panel: creator and executive producer Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, stars Delta Burke, Annie Potts, Jean Smart, Gerald McRaney, Hal Holbrook, and Douglas Barr

Northern Exposure panel: Rob Morrow, John Corbett, Barry Corbin, Janine Turner, Darren Burrows, and creator Joshua Brand.

Grace and Frankie panel: Marta Kauffman, Hannah K.S., and Robbie Tollin

Evening Shade panel: Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Burt Reynolds, Marilu Henner, and Hal Holbrook

Hearts Afire panel: Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, Markie Post, and Leslie Jordan

(Canceled Too Soon panel) The Black Donnellys: Javier Grillo-Marxuach, and Natalie Morales

(Canceled Too Soon panel) The Middleman: Paul Haggis, Bobby Moresco, and Jonathan Tucker

Additionally, Glen Mazzara will hold The Anti-Hero: History of an American Myth panel, and Phil Rosenthal will bring back his I’ll Have What Phil’s Having…for Breakfast! panel.

More announcements will be made at a later date! The festival takes place June 8-11 in Austin, Texas. HollywoodLifers, what are you most excited to see?

