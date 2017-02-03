‘Santa Clarita Diet’: Everything To Know About Drew Barrymore’s New Netflix Show

All 10 episodes of ‘Santa Clarita Diet’ are now on Netflix! Drew Barrymore’s new Netflix comedy is already making waves, so before you watch the entire first season, here’s everything you need to know!

1. No, this is not a show about dieting.

The title of the show is poking fun at the mega-popular South Beach Diet, but Santa Clarita Diet has nothing to do with losing weight. The Netflix show follows Drew Barrymore’s character, Sheila, after she becomes a zombie and can only eat human flesh. She has to work with husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) to keep her cravings under control while keep up appearances in their Los Angeles suburb.

2. This is Drew Barrymore’s first-ever regular TV role.

Drew has made a number of appearances on TV shows over the years. She’s voiced the character of Jillian Russell in several episodes of Family Guy and hosted Saturday Night Live. Santa Clarita Diet is Drew’s major transition to TV.

3. The series also stars other familiar faces.

In addition to Drew and Timothy, the series also stars Nathan Fillion, Skyler Gisondo, Ricardo Chavira, and Natalie Morales.

4. This is not just a zombie show.

“This show is not simply a coming-of-age story, it’s not simply a horror story, and it’s not simply a story about ongoing love,” star Liv Hewson said. “I think having it be on a place like Netflix gives (the show) permission to explore multiple genres at once in a way that would be more difficult if we were living anywhere else.”

5. Will there be a season 2?

Netflix has not revealed whether or not Santa Clarita Diet will get a season two, but the show is getting some promising buzz. Netflix should come to a decision after seeing how the show’s first season performs.

