What’s going on with Zayn and Gigi? Reportedly the model turned down a proposal from Zayn, but the details on her refusal and how they’re sticking together are just the sweetest!

You would think Gigi Hadid’s alleged refusal of Zayn Malik’s marriage proposal would make for some rocky times for the couple, but not these two! The 21 year-old model had a very mature reason for not wanting to marry the 24 year-old musician. “Gigi told Zayn that she would marry him, just not right now. She’s in no rush to get hitched,” a source told Star magazine.

It’s true that both Gigi and Zayn are still pretty young and have plenty of time to save a wedding for later, besides they’re both so busy! Zayn was super sweet about the whole thing. “Zayn said he understood, but he still wanted to give Gigi something to show her how much their relationship means to him,” the source said. So the ring is just a promise ring now, how adorable!

Nothing seems to be slowing these two down. Zayn even got a tattoo of the word, “love” across his knuckles just after Gigi was spotted in New York City on Jan. 17 with a gold ring on her engagement finger. Not to mention, Gigi posted the most precious birthday wishes for Zayn on his birthday on Jan. 12.

“Happy birthday my handsome! so lucky to know and love a soul like yours… wishing you the best year ever!!!” she posted on her Instagram with a gorgeous black and white pic of Zayn. “I wouldn’t be surprised though if an engagement is on the cards in the future however. They are absolutely crazy about each other, and head over heels in love. They’re a great couple, super chill and adorable,” a source previously told HollywoodLife.com. How much would you love a Zayn & Gigi wedding?

