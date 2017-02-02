Corey Hawkins: 5 Things To Know About ’24: Legacy’s Jack Bauer

Corey Hawkins is the next big thing. The actor is starring in the ’24’ reboot, ’24: Legacy,’ which will premiere after the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Before watching the new series, here’s everything you need to know about Corey. Hint: You’ve definitely seen him before!

1. You probably recognize him from Straight Outta Compton.

Corey’s breakout role was definitely playing Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton. He starred alongside Jason Mitchell, Paul Giamatti, and O’Shea Jackson Jr. in the biopic about the beginnings of the group N.W.A. in the early ’90s. Straight Outta Compton was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2016 and one of the most critically-acclaimed movies of the year.

2. He was on one of the most popular TV shows before 24: Legacy.

Corey made his first appearance on The Walking Dead in season 6 as Heath, who is a key character from the comic series. He appeared in 6 episodes.

3. He’s also a Broadway star!

The actor will play Paul in the Broadway revival of Six Degrees of Separation. He’ll be starring alongside Allison Janney and John Benjamin Hickey. The play opens on April 25 for a 15-week run. He previously starred in Broadway’s Romeo & Juliet as Tybalt.

4. In addition to 24: Legacy, he’ll be on the big screen in 2017.

Corey sure is keeping busy in 2017! The first season of 24: Legacy will 13 episodes. You can also catch him in Kong: Skull Island with Brie Larson, Tom Hiddleston, and Samuel L. Jackson. The movie will be released on March 10, 2017.

5. He’s classically trained!

Corey is a graduate of The Juilliard School’s drama program. During his time there, he received the John Houseman Prize, an award given to a student who has show exceptional talent in classical theater.

24: Legacy will premiere Feb. 5 following the Super Bowl. The show’s regular time slot will be Mondays at 10 p.m. ET.

HollywoodLifers, are you a fan of Corey? Are you going to watch 24: Legacy? Let us know!