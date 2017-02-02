When Is Beyonce’s Due Date? — Expert Reveals How Far Along She Is In Pregnancy

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

With an impressive baby bump like that, Beyonce MUST be pretty far along…right? Well, the matter of twins actually throws a wrench into the guessing game. To get some answers, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY spoken with an expert to predict when the singer will give birth!

When it comes to pregnant celebrities, we’ve gotten pretty good at guessing their status. Most women prefer not to make the big announcement until their third trimester (just in case some complications occur), but since Beyonce, 35, is expecting TWINS with hubby Jay Z, 47, we’re suddenly totally clueless. Thank goodness for medical professionals, right? “In her photo she looks to be at least 20 weeks along,” Sherry Ross, MD, OB/GYN and author of She-ology, The Definitive Guide To Women’s Intimate Health, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “By the time Coachella arrives, she will be around 30 weeks.”

OK, so let’s do the math. 30 weeks is roughly 7 months. Coachella is in mid-April. Since pregnancy lasts about 9 months on average, we’re guessing she’ll give birth in June — right in the heart of summer! But what does this mean for her headlining show? Fans are freaking out that Queen B will back out of Coachella, but experts say that might not be such a bad idea. “Carrying twins is a lot harder on the body, there is much more of a need to decrease physical activity,” continues Sherry. “Normally it’s recommended for women carrying twins to decrease their activity by 50 percent by 28 weeks.”

Beyonce isn’t the type of woman to quit ANYTHING, but in this case, it’s for her babies health. The fact that she’s having twins is beyond amazing, however, carrying two is a lot harder than one. “The biggest complication with twins is preterm labour,” adds Sherry.”The average pregnancy will go to 40 weeks, but with twins it’s a few weeks less, around 37 weeks. We are very cautious with physical activity.” Coachella might have to find a replacement!

