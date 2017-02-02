Golden State Warriors Vs. Los Angeles Clippers Live Stream — Watch The NBA Online

REX/Shutterstock

Slam dunk! The Golden State Warriors will travel south to the Staples Center in Los Angeles to take on the Clippers on Feb. 2nd at 10:30pm EST. Don’t miss a second of this exciting basketball game and watch it all online here!

Whatever your plans are for Thursday night, cancel them, cause this is going to be a game you are not going to want to miss. The reigning Western Conference champions, led by MVP Stephen, I-can-shoot-from-half-court, Curry, 28, and the Golden State Warriors will be taking on Blake Griffin, 27, and the Los Angeles Clippers. Wow, this is going to be an epic shootout no true basketball fan will want to miss.

These two teams tangled up less than a week prior to this game. In that lop-sided 144-98 mess, on Jan. 28th, the Clippers failed to get find an defensive answer to Golden State’s unrelenting power. Stephen dropped a wicked 43 points for the Warriors win in front of his home fans at Oracle arena. Steph was only one board and a handful of assists away from a triple-double.

The Clippers are in fourth place with a record of 31-18 heading into this game against the toughest team in the NBA. Golden State’s 41-7 is the best record in the league with only the San Antonio Spurs coming close with a record of 37-11. The west is stacked with talent and the Houston Rockets are also up there with a better record than the reigning champion Cleveland Cavaliers who are struggling in the East. If the Clippers can get a win in this game, it will be pretty epic!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this big game? Do you think the Clippers can come away with the win or will the Warriors get a big W on the road? Let us know who you will be placing your money on in this Western Conference showdown!

