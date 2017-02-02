Taylor Swift says she’s making glitter lips A THING in this never-before-seen video from the ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ music video shoot! Watch her getting her makeup done below!

Taylor Swift wore dark red glitter lips in the music video for “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” with Zayn Malik.

In this new behind the scenes video, she’s getting her makeup done by her long-time makeup artist Lorrie Turk, who used Pat McGrath‘s LUST 004 kit for the look.

Taylor says in the clip: “What we’re doing right now is a glitter lip that I’ve seen on shoots and on the runway and stuff, but I haven’t really seen people do it in a music video or anything.”

Well, actually, Ariana Grande and Kesha have worn glitter lips in music videos before, but we still LOVE this look on Taylor! It’s amazing and sexy, perfect since the song is from the movie Fifty Shades Darker.

Later in the video, Taylor exclaims: “‘I’m just, like, really stoked about the lips right now. I feel like I have a disco ball on my face!”

We are really excited about it, too, Taylor! The glitter lip trend is here to stay — I hope! We saw it on models like Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid in 2016 and hope it continues throughout 2017.

