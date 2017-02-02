Super Bowl 51: Score A Touchdown With These Cocktail Recipes

Get ready, football fans — Super Bowl 51 is almost here! When the big game arrives on Feb. 5, don’t suffer a major penalty by fumbling your party’s drink selection. Instead, check out these awesome cocktail recipes, and you’ll definitely be the MVP.

While watching the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons, it’s always nice to have a cold beer nearby. However, spice things up with these tasty beverages. Don’t forget to head over to HollywoodLife.com on Feb. 5 to extensive coverage of the game, from kickoff to Lady Gaga’s explosive halftime show to the final seconds of the game!

Grilled Grapefruit Paloma

2 parts Hornitos® Plata Tequila

1 part fresh lime juice

¾ part ginger sage syrup

2 dashes Angostura® bitters

Top with grapefruit beer (appx. 1 part)

Grapefruit

Sage sprigs

Combine equal parts sugar and water with 1 ginger slice and 4 sage sprigs and bring to a boil to create ginger sage syrup. Allow the mixture to cool, combine all ingredients except grapefruit beer in a shaker with ice and shake vigorously.

Strain the mixture into a highball glass filled with ice and top with grapefruit beer. Garnish with a grilled grapefruit slice.

Game Day Shandy, created by KRUPS Barista, Sam Lewontin

4 oz. iced coffee (Use a balanced Central or South-American coffee here.)

4 oz. domestic lager

½ oz. lemon juice

¼ oz. simple syrup

2 dashes Peychaud’s bitters

Combine all ingredients in a 12oz. glass. Stir gently to combine.

Cowboy Margarita

3 parts Jose Cuervo Especial® Gold

3 parts frozen limeade concentrate

Coarse salt (optional)

1 part orange juice

8 parts ice cubes

2 parts beer

In a blender, combine all ingredients except salt. Blend on high until smooth and slushy. Serve in salt-rimmed glasses, if desired.

The Cuervo Margarita

2 parts Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver

1 part fresh lime juice

1 parts triple sec

Lime for garnish

Salt for rim

Ice

In a cocktail shaker, add ice, Jose Cuervo Especial® Silver tequila, triple sec and fresh lime juice and agave syrup to taste. Shake well! Run lime wedge around the rim of glass then dip the glass into salt. Add ice to the glass and strain in contents of the shaker. Garnish the glass with a lime wedge and enjoy!

Mula de New England

2 oz. of 1800 Silver

1 oz. ginger beer

1 tsp of chipotle pepper

.5 oz. cane sugar

.5 oz. fresh lime juice

Pinch of cilantro

A twist on the classic Moscow Mule, make this cocktail for all your Patriots friends and enjoy the game. Rais your glass and say “cheers” when the Patriots score a touchdown!

Add all ingredients except ginger beer into shaker. Shake and double strain into iced Collins glass. Top with ginger beer. Garnish with cilantro.

Dickelade

1.25 oz. George Dickel No. 12

4 oz. Lemonade

Lemon Slice

Add George Dickel No.12 and lemonade in ice-filled glass and stir. Garnish with lemon.

Captain & Ginger

1.5 oz. Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum

4 oz. Ginger (beer or ale)

Lime Wedge

Serve on the rocks and garnish with a lime wedge.

Crown Royal Press

1.5 oz. Crown Royal Deluxe

3 dashes of bitters

2 squeezed lemon wedge(s)

1 splash of lemon-lime soda

1 lemon wedge

Serve on the rocks and top with lemon-lime soda. Garnish with a lemon.

The EFFEN Beast

1.5 parts EFFEN Black Cherry Vodka

2 parts White Cranberry Juice

0.5 parts Vanilla Simple Syrup

0.5 parts Fresh Lemon Juice

Shake and strain all ingredients over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with brandied cherries.

The EFFEN First Down

1.5 parts EFFEN Cucumber Vodka

3 parts Soda

Pour vodka over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Top with soda and garnish with cucumber or a lemon wedge.

The EFFEN Red Zone

1 part EFFEN Original Vodka

1 part Grapefruit Juice

1 part Orange Juice

Build over fresh ice in a rocks glass. Garnish with an orange wheel.

Laphroaig® Blitz

1 1/2 parts Laphroaig® Select

3/4 part Lemon Juice

1/2 part Orange Juice

1/2 part Vanilla Syrup* (sub-recipe below)

3/4 part Cherry Heering® Liqueur

1 Dash Angostura® Bitters

Light Lager Beer

Lemon Wheel (for garnish)

Combine all other ingredients except lager in a cocktail shaker and strain into a Collins glass with fresh ice. Top with a light lager beer and garnish with a lemon wheel.

Vanilla Syrup

1 cup Water

1 cup Sugar

1 Vanilla Bean

Method: Combine vanilla syrup ingredients in a saucepan and bring to a boil (1 cup water, 1 cup sugar, 1 vanilla bean split open). Let cool and strain.

Sauza-Rita (Serves 8)

1 can Sauza® Signature Blue Silver Tequila

1 can frozen limeade

1 bottle light beer

1 can of water

Pour limeade and beer into a pitcher with ice. Fill limeade can with Sauza Silver and pour into pitcher. Finally, add a can of water, stir and enjoy.

Cajun Chiller

1 part Sauza® Signature Blue Silver Tequila

1 diced frozen mango

1⁄2 part triple sec

1⁄2 part simple syrup

1 cup of ice

Chili salt

Mango slice

Add ingredients to a blender and blend until smooth. Pour frozen margarita into chili salt-rimmed glasses and top with a slice of mango.

Angry Spiced Rum Cocktail

4 oz Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

1 oz Spiced Rum

0.5 oz Lime Juice

0.75 oz Simple Syrup

1 tsp Allspice Liqueur

Shake and strain into a rocks glass and garnish with an apple slice.

Orchard Punch

4 bottles Angry Orchard Crisp Apple

8 oz Vodka, Gin, or White Rum

1.5 oz Grand Marnier

3 oz Lemon Juice

6 oz Cranberry Syrup**

3 oz Raspberry Puree (Can also use strawberries)

Add ingredients to a punch bowl except the cider. Stir to combine and then top with Angry Orchard Crisp Apple. Garnish with zombie hand ice cubes and spider ice.

Cranberry Syrup:

2 cups Cranberry Juice

1 cup sugar

Add all ingredients to the pot and simmer over low heat until sugar is dissolved. Allow to cool and keep refrigerated.

Which one of these drinks are you going to serve at your party, HollywoodLifers? Who do you want to win the Super Bowl?

