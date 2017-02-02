Click to Skip Ad
QUIZ: Super Bowl LI — How Well Do You Know The Falcons & The Patriots

Super Bowl 51 is almost here! The big game will go down in Houston, TX, this Sunday, Feb. 5, and we are pumped! Tom Brady and the New England Patriots will face off against the Atlanta Falcons and their incredible offense — But, how well do you know the two teams? Take our quiz to test your NFL knowledge!

Houston, it’s time to play some football! The Patriots and the Falcons will go head-to-head at Super Bowl LI [51] on Feb. 5, at 6:30 PM EST. However, if you’re lucky enough to score a ticket to the coveted game at NRG Stadium, you’ll be partying it up in Texas, where you’ll get to see Lady Gaga, 30, perform the halftime show! While we count down the days until the big game, take our quiz to test your knowledge of the two teams! Are you team Brady, or team Ryan?…

If the Patriots lock down a win at Super Bowl LI, it will mark their fifth championship with the bromance that is, head coach, Bill Belichick, 64, and quarterback, Tom Brady, 39. Not to mention, Brady has more Super Bowl experience than the entire Falcons’ roster [via CBS Sports] …

BUT, don’t doubt the Falcons just yet. Although they’ve never won a Super Bowl championship, and this is only their second time making it to the Super Bowl ever —  Their offense had a historically great regular season in 2016! Not only did the Falcons lead the league in points scored, but, they finished as the seventh-highest scoring offense in NFL history.

HollywoodLifers, who are you rooting for in Sunday’s big game? Tell us below!

