‘Sports Illustrated’ Reveals Swimsuit Issue Rookies Bianca Balti & Danielle Herrington: Pics & Video

James Macari/ Sports Illustrated, Yu Tsai/ Sports Illustrated

Stunning! Bianca Balti and Danielle Herrington made their ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue debut with gorgeous pics and a video that you just have to see!

The rookie class of 2017’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition continue to be revealed and just when you think they couldn’t get any more beautiful, we meet Bianca Balti, 32, and Danielle Herrington, 23. Both ladies have been modeling for a while, but their SI debut are sure to make them splash into the big leagues.

Bianca is a family girl at heart and already has two children. Aw! A native of Lodi, Italy, she got discovered while she was studying web and graphic design at university. Bianca hopes to have more kids, but she’s not in a rush. In the meantime, she’s drop dead gorgeous in her video for SI. She poses in a variety of patterned string bikinis that totally showcase her bright blue eyes. At one point, she rocks a v-neck one piece and then a golden chain-link bikini top. Love it!

Danielle looked absolutely breathtaking in her video. She stunned in white one pieces, cover-ups, and string bikinis. She positively glowed lounging by tides pools in a golden bikini and was incredible in a silver chain-linked one piece. Get it, girl! Danielle wanted to be a model from a young age and got her start when she was just 13. The Southern California native, recently moved across the country to NYC and continues to wow on her ever-growing followers on Instagram.

Bianca and Danielle joined the likes of Chrissy Teigen, 31, Kelly Gale, 21, and Olympic gymnasts Simon Biles, 19, and Aly Raisman, 22, for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Class of 2017. Chrissy said she hasn’t “shot since baby. But of course you know that [SI Swimsuit editor] MJ [Day] and everyone at Sports Illustrated in general is going to embrace your body no matter what’s happening and embrace the changes.” She said about debuting her post-baby body.

