7 Kim Kardashian Facts That’ll Blow Your Mind — 1 Will ‘Scare The Sh*t’ Out Of You

Kim Kardashian’s life is an open book — and it has been for more than ten years now. Even the biggest Kim K. experts won’t know some of these shocking things she’s just revealed about herself, though! Check out some fun, creepy and hilarious facts about Kim right here!

Kim Kardashian, 36, took to her website, KimKardashianWest.com, on Feb. 2 to let fans in on some things they’ve probably never heard about her before. Think you know everything there is to know about Kim? We guarantee this is the first time you’ll hear some of these confessions! Check ’em out, as told by Kim, here:

1. I have six piercings — one bellybutton, one in right ear, three on my left and one really high on left ear.

2. I have a freckle on my eyeball.

3. I HATE cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese and red velvet.

4. I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the s*** out of people.

5. I used to never be scared of bees and always wanted to hold them and play with them and I never got stung.

6. I jumped out of a plane sky diving when I was 20 years old and now I’m so afraid of heights.

7. I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It’s like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.

Kim actually revealed 20 facts in all, but you’ll have to subscribe to her website to see the rest! We’re totally going to be on the lookout for that eyeball freckle now — and was anyone totally shocked that she went skydiving, considering we saw her freak out over ZIP LINING on a KUWTK episode?! So crazy!

HollywoodLifers, which of these were you most surprised to learn about Kim?