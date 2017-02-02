Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Having A Baby?: She Thinks He Would Be A ‘Great Father’

REX/Shutterstock

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are head over heels for each other and she even thinks he would be a ‘great father,’ we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. However, are the rumors that she’s already pregnant with their first child actually true?! Find out!

Fans can take a huge sigh of relief! “Selena [Gomez] is definitely not pregnant with The Weeknd‘s baby and laughed with her friends and thought the latest rumors were hilarious,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has been staying with a group of non-famous girlfriends lately, while she’s going in and out of LA traveling with Abel [Tesfaye]. It is not that she doesn’t want a family; she knows that he would be a great father, but things are still too new and fresh for her to be thinking about popping out kids with her new boyfriend.”

Selena, 24, is still going strong with The Weeknd, 26, but they’re definitely not planning on having a bundle of joy anytime soon. Even though recent reports claimed otherwise, the “Kill ‘Em With Kindness” is simply enjoying the butterflies she’s experiencing from her hot and heavy romance. However, Selena and her beau did recently make their blossoming relationship Instagram official!

During their lavish trip to Venice, Italy, he shared a stunning snap via Instagram Live on Jan. 28, admiring his gorgeous love interest from afar. Now that they’re back, The Weeknd has already listed Sel as a plus one for Clive Davis’ pre-show Grammys party, and he’s doing everything in his power so they can be seated next to each other at the star-studded show, TMZ claims.

Looking ahead, they’ve also got big plans for Valentine’s Day, which is right around the corner! “He wants to write [music] with Selena,” our source explained. “Even if it never makes it to the studio he feels that is the biggest connection he can make with her is to share his art. He thinks it would be the icing on the cake of a full day of good times.” We’re ready for the PDA pics!

HollywoodLifers, are you relieved to hear a baby isn’t on the way? Let us know!

