Scott Disick Still Partying In Miami With Women As Kourtney Kardashian Cares For Their Kids

Party on! Scott Disick is continuing with his bad boy ways by drinking and hanging out with gorgeous women in Miami. We’ve got the details on how life’s a beach for him these days while Kourtney Kardashian cares for their three kids thousands of miles away.

It’s getting really hard to root for a Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian love reunion when the Lord keeps flaunting his bevy of random beauties in our faces. For the third day in a row he spent a sunny afternoon at Miami’s Setai Hotel pool, surrounding himself with gorgeous ladies while sipping on a beer. He’s been particularly fond of a mystery blonde, who Scott, 33, was seen cuddling with on a lounge chair Jan. 31. She was with him again on the beach Feb. 1, smiling and so proud to have snagged his affections. It appears his 37-year-old former partner and their three kids are the furthest thing from Scott’s mind as he’s living it up like the ultimate bachelor.

We had so much hope when Scott joined Kourt and their kids on a KUWTK getaway to Costa Rica, as it looked like they were finally back to being a family again. Things took a hard left turn though when filming rapped, as Scott jetted to Miami while Kourtney and their kids flew back home to Calabasas. Next thing we knew he was locking lips in a pool with model Jessica Harris, 25. As if that wasn’t enough, the next day he picked up this hot young blonde! What is going on???

Luckily Kourtney is totally over his hedonistic shenanigans as she was seen with a giant smile on her face Jan. 31 while out running errands with their two youngest kids Penelope, four and Reign, two. She even gave him a sexy clapback by posting an Instagram pic of her perky bikini booty, captioning it “I know you not ready for this jelly.” She’s so much hotter than any of the girls Scott is partying with, and we’re still shaking our heads in disappointment that he’s gone back to his old party boy ways. Get it together Scott! Your personal life has more drama than your reality show.

HollywoodLifers, are you disappointed that Scott’s gone back to his old womanizing ways?

