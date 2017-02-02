‘Scandal’ Season 6: Joe Morton Talks Rowan’s True Intentions With Olivia & Teases ‘Big Changes’

‘Scandal’ season 6 is underway and crazier than ever. HollywoodLife.com talked EXCLUSIVELY to Joe Morton about what’s next for Rowan, his endgame with Olivia, and whether or not he thinks Cyrus ordered the hit on Vargas. Could Rowan be involved? Get the scoop!

What can you tease about what’s coming up for Rowan?

Not a lot, obviously. I think the thing you can probably expect that big changes are coming along, big surprises. I think the political plans, if you will, are shifting.

Pulling some strings?

You’ll have to wait and see.

The big twist in the premiere was Frankie Vargas getting shot, with Rowan pointing the finger at Cyrus. Is Rowan being completely honest about not being involved?

I think he’s always honest with Olivia. He’s always telling the truth about certain circumstances. For him, it’s always about protecting her.

What can you see about Rowan and Jake’s relationship this season?

Again, it’s going to change. Even the way the episodes are going to be structured are going to be slightly different. It’s difficult to explain until you see them. To be honest, I have no idea where that relationship is going at the moment.

What are his intentions with Olivia this season? What’s his endgame with her this season?

I think that he wants her to be where she wants to be, so I think that’s what he’s trying to do.

Do you personally think Cyrus killed Vargas?

I don’t, no. Only because one of the beauties of this show is everybody’s mask is so impenetrable. It’s really difficult to tell who’s done what, who’s really telling the truth. So I honestly don’t know.

Does Rowan always have an ulterior motive, even with Olivia?

I think, in their relationship, there’s a sense of, “You do the things that are important to you and so will I. Sometimes those things will conflict, and when they do, you need to come at me as hard as you can.” Like that scene in the premiere, I think he’s teaching her to stand on her own two feet and strike back.

Does Rowan have any other weakness beside Olivia?

Well, not yet. No.

Do you think Rowan believes Mellie would make a good president, or Cyrus would make a better one?

I think that he thinks Olivia in the White House would be the best thing. It’s really not about Cyrus or Mellie, it’s about Olivia.

Do you think Rowan would prefer Olivia to be with Fitz, Jake, or neither.

His point of view is that power comes first and then love can come sometime after that. I think he would like for her to be in love and happy at some point but i think he would feel best if she sort of plants herself in a situation where she has all the power that she would like to have. Once that happens, she can be in love with whomever she wants to be.

Scandal airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rowan had anything to do with Vargas’ death? Let us know!