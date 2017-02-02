‘Scandal’ Recap: Cyrus Makes Mellie An Offer She Can’t Refuse

The Feb. 2 episode of ‘Scandal’ gave us a glimpse of Mellie’s life on the campaign trail. A new epic romance is revealed, Olivia continues her quest to prove Cyrus is guilty, and Cyrus manages to one-up Olivia by giving Mellie the power she craves.

While the election is over (sort of), Scandal didn’t show us all of Mellie’s campaign. The show starts off at the Republican National Convention when Mellie accepts the nomination. Marcus has tears in his eyes watching Mellie. He’s so proud of her. When Mellie finds out, she blushes. She totally starts flirting with Marcus, and Olivia knows this whole charade. To be honest, Marcus is written all over Mellie’s face.

Olivia warns Mellie not to get involved with Marcus. Not now, at least. Olivia tells Mellie to keep her “knees together,” and Mellie doesn’t like that. “I am not you or Fitz, so you have nothing to worry about,” she snaps back. SLAY, GIRL!

But temptation is a fierce mistress. Marcus helps Mellie with her pitch before she has to make the first pitch at a baseball game. They are eye-banging the mess out of each other. They have a moment on the field, but she pulls back at the last minute. She wants him, though. Badly.

An Offer She Can’t Refuse

Back in the present, Olivia is still certain that Cyrus killed Vargas. She replays the voice mail from Jennifer for Fitz, David, and Abby. The FBI director, Angela Webster, quickly goes toe-to-toe with Liv regarding the investigation. Olivia won’t let it go. Fitz shuts Olivia down. I am loving this new Fitz. He does NOT just fall to her feet.

Mellie heads to the White House after hearing Teddy’s been asking for her. She walks in a room and there’s Fitz and CYRUS! He’s leaving the two of them together to work out what’s going to happen next. Fitz is not messing around this season, and I am HERE FOR IT!

“You’re going to kill me, right?” Mellie says, taunting Cyrus, who still genuinely looks shaken and shocked. Cyrus reveals that he wants to make Mellie an offer: Be my vice president on a unity ticket. Mellie is not a fan of this offer. She doesn’t want to serve Cyrus, of all people. She’s fought this hard and for so long, and she’s not going to be anybody’s second.

Cyrus swears he had nothing to do with Frankie’s death. He says that he’s not the bad guy here, for the first time ever. He says this time Olivia is the one to watch out for.

Marcus spots a worried Mellie walking through the White House. He wonders what’s wrong. She says that he doesn’t get to look at her or worry about her anymore. “You didn’t choose me,” she whispers. “Nobody does.” Mellie’s breaking my heart.

Here For #Mellarcus

On the campaign trail, Mellie pulls the hooch out after a successful pitch at the baseball game. Marcus is by her side. He walks away to leave, but Mellie begs him to stay. They kiss and have sex on a desk. It’s glorious.

Olivia goes to dinner with Angela while the Gladiators try and get more information to prove Olivia’s Cyrus theory. Olivia and Angela know each other. Angela admits she has a crush on Fitz, and I’m pretty sure I see a hint of jealousy on Olivia’s face. But Olivia’s got bigger fish to fry right now. She gives Angela the greenlight to ask Fitz out.

Abby calls Jake in to help with the investigation. Nelson, the man accused of murdering Frankie, refuses to sign a confession. He’s being accused of a crime he didn’t commit and won’t rest until he proves his innocence. But when Jake walks into the interrogation room, everything changes. By the time Jake walks out, Nelson has signed a confession and peed his pants.

After all that’s just gone down, David comes in OPA and guzzles Olivia’s wine. Once she hears about Nelson, Olivia rushes to the White House to see Fitz. Abby turns down her visitor request. Needless to say, Olivia is furious.

Choices, Choices, Choices

Mellie calls Marcus to tell him about Cyrus’ vice presidency offer. She wonders if this is the right move. Marcus notes that she’ll be able to have a personal life being vice president, and she’ll gain more experience. Something clearly went down between these two, and Marcus is going in all-or-nothing. “I would choose you,” he tells her. “You just have to choose me.”

On the campaign trail, Mellie’s got sex written all over her face after her hookup with Marcus. She can’t help but blab to Olivia all about it. She finally understands Olivia and Fitz’s relationship, why they couldn’t stay away from each.

The look on Olivia’s face is pure horror. She can see the presidency slipping away. Olivia begins shading Marcus up and down so Mellie questions him. Olivia then heads to Abby for help. She wants Abby to offer him a job he can’t turn down. Abby knows what game Olivia’s playing, because she’s done it before. But Abby still does Olivia’s bidding anyway. When Marcus tells Mellie he was offered press secretary, all of Olivia’s words about him come rushing back. Olivia’s plan worked, as always.

In the present, Mellie finally finds out that Olivia betrayed her. Mellie can’t understand why Olivia has to destroy every relationship she’s ever had. Mellie’s not wrong. Olivia goes on a rant about how Mellie can’t have love and power. You have to choose one or the other. Mellie doesn’t want to hear any of it. Before she tells Olivia that they are “done,” she reveals Cyrus’ offer. Olivia just got Pope’d.

Power Over Love

The whole gang attends Frankie’s funeral. Olivia looks at Cyrus from afar and gives him the stink eye. Seeing this young, ambitious, and loving man being lowered into the ground makes Mellie realize that life is short. She walks into the White House ready to choose Marcus. She goes so far to ask Fitz’s secretary to fetch him. But then she notices Fitz’s door open, so she walks into the Oval. She can feel the power at her fingertips. She’s so close.

By the time Marcus shows up, Mellie is gone. She’s chosen power over love. Mellie goes back to Olivia and asks, “Did it hurt this bad when you left Fitz?” Olivia says yes.

Later, Olivia receives new damning footage of Cyrus and takes it to Fitz, who’s on a date with Angela. Yeah, Olivia is really jealous. She can’t hide it.

The video is of Cyrus and Frankie. Frankie is screaming that his first order of business as president will be to put Cyrus in jail. This changes everything. Olivia has proved her point to Fitz and everyone else who didn’t believe her, but does anyone else think Cyrus is being framed? (Cough, looking at you, Jake!)

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of tonight’s episode of Scandal? Let us know!