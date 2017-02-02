Rumer Willis Shows Off Huge Lips In NYC — Did She Get Injections?

Watch out, Kylie Jenner! Rumer Willis stepped out in New York on Wednesday, February 1 with a very full pout, causing fans to speculate she had some lip injections. Look at the pics and tell us what you think below!
Rumer Willis looked so gorgeous on February 1 at the FISHBOWL bar opening party at the Dream Midtown hotel in New York City. Her eyes were defined with a dramatic cat eye liner and her lips were full and glossy.
In fact, some fans saw photos and commented her lips were a little too full, especially compared to her pout from a few years ago. I don’t know for sure, but it definitely looks like she got lip injections. Probably something like Restylane or Juvederm.
Celebs Who Got Plastic Surgery — See Before & After Pics
Either way, the former Dancing With The Stars contestant looked pretty, and she’s not alone if she did enhance her pout. A ton of stars are on the “big lips” band wagon. Kylie Jenner finally confirmed lip injections after denying it for months, and her now-famous lips have made her millions with her cosmetics line.
There has also been recent speculation about Khloe Kardashian getting fillers in her lips, sparked by a recent vacation photo. Kendall Jenner and Ellie Goulding have also been accused of getting lip injections. Kendall denied the accusations, saying: “As a model, why would I have my face reconstructed? It doesn’t even make sense.”
It’s a hot trend and honestly, it’s very sexy!
HollywoodLifers, do you think Rumer Willis got lip injections?
Copyright © 2017 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP