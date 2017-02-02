Rita Ora Sends Love To Pregnant Beyonce Months After ‘Becky’ Drama — See Message

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

It’s all love around here! Even though fans accused Rita Ora of being ‘Becky with the good hair’ in Beyonce’s song ‘Sorry’ last April, the ladies are clearly on good terms — Rita even sent Bey a special message on Instagram after she announced her pregnancy! Check it out right here.

Rita Ora is continuing to prove there’s no bad blood between her and Beyonce! Just nine months ago, it was rumored that Rita had an affair with Bey’s husband, Jay Z. The British singer viciously denied the reports, and now, she’s gone out of her way to congratulate Bey and Jay on their exciting pregnancy news:

YAY!!!!!! Congratulations @beyonce 🐝!!!!! 💃💃💃💃💃sooooo beautiful!!!! A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:57am PST

In case you need a refresher, here’s what went down between Bey, Jay and Rita last spring. Beyonce shocked everyone with the release of her album Lemonade, particularly, the song “Sorry,” which includes the scathing lyric “He better call Becky with the good hair.” The Internet immediately blew up with speculation over who Becky could be, and even though Rachel Roy was the number one subject, Rita was quickly thrown into the mix when fans uncovered an old selfie of her wearing a lemon-printed bikini!

The America’s Next Top Model host was quick to defend herself. “I have nothing but the upmost respect for Beyonce,” she tweeted. “Let’s continue enjoying Lemonade.” Then, just days later, the ladies proved there was no drama between them by hanging out together at the Met Ball and capturing it on Snapchat!

Bey has never revealed the identity of Becky, and even though the entirety of Lemonade is about a man cheating, her and Jay’s relationship seems to be better than ever since the release. Now, of course, they’re taking a big step in their future with twins on the way!

