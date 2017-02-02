Riccardo Tisci Leaves Givenchy After 12 Years: Is He Heading To Versace?

REX/Shutterstock

It’s the end of an era! Riccardo Tisci exited Givenchy after 12 years at the helm of the fashion house, where he reinvented the brand and infused his signature edgy aesthetic into the designs he sent down the runway. His departure, effective on Jan. 31, fuels speculation that he might be heading to Versace. So, who will take over for Riccardo?

After over a decade of success at Givenchy, Riccardo Tisci is no longer with the brand, effective Jan. 31 — and that means you shouldn’t expect to see the designer during Paris Fashion Week. In fact, Givenchy will not host a runway show on March 5 and Riccardo’s last collections for the label were seen during the Fall/Winter 2017 menswear show at the National Library in Paris on Jan. 20, where he also sent 13 women’s couture looks down the runway, combining the two collections in his final show. The French couture house confirmed the shocking switch-up to our sister publication, WWD.



Although he is officially out at the label some of his final designs won’t be seen on the runway but the red carpet at both the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12 and the Oscars on Feb. 26. Sources told WWD we can expect to see celebs suit up in custom couture creations at both events — and considering he has a slew of famous fans and friends we can’t wait to see who rocks his designs. Could a maternity look for Beyonce be in the mix? We could only hope!

Although the exit seems hasty and the news totally shocked the fashion world, sources say the separation was amicable. Riccardo issued a statement to WWD reflecting on his successful tenure at the helm of the fashion house. “I have very special affection for the House of Givenchy and its beautiful teams. I want to thank the LVMH group and Monsieur Bernard Arnault for giving me the platform to express my creativity over the years. I now wish to focus on my personal interests and passions,” he said.

Even before Riccardo’s official exit broke, rumors swirled that the designer was being courted by Versace. Not only is he good friends with Donatella Versace, (even casting her in a Givenchy campaign in 2015), but Riccardo’s edgy aesthetic would be a perfect fit at the Milan-based fashion house.

With Riccardo out, it also has everyone speculating who’ll be named his successor at Givenchy. With so many recent, high-profile departures from fashion houses it wouldn’t be surprising to see Hedi Slimane, Peter Copping or Peter Dundas fill the shoes — and we also wouldn’t rule out Olivier Rousteing, even though he’s been at the helm of Balmain since 2011.

Who do you think will take over at Givenchy?

