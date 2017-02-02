Kim Kardashian & North West Wear Matching Fur Coats In NYC With Saint — Adorable Pic

SplashNews

Kim Kardashian and North West twinned in fur coats on Feb. 1, and it is everything. Kim carried the adorable Saint West in her arms as she held North’s hand, and you can check out their incredibly cute Mommy and Me outfits right here!

Kim Kardashian, 35, North West, 3, and Saint West, 1, were a trio dressed to impress when they all stepped out at Cipriani Restaurant in New York, NY along with family friend Jonathan Cheban, 42. Check out the pic of Kim and North wearing matching fur coats above, and be sure to get a good look at Saint’s face! Too precious.

Of course, we’re obsessed with Kim’s long black Rochas lamb shearling coat and thigh-high leather boots, but it’s really North who steals the show in her fluffy fur coat. There’s no contest when it comes to the best dressed kid in town! Check it out:

Missed these guys ❤️ ..been on opposite sides of the 🌎 A photo posted by Foodgōd (@jonathancheban) on Feb 1, 2017 at 3:46pm PST

Saint wasn’t too shabby, either. The tot sported a RealTree camouflage jacket, red Adidas track pants and navy Adidas Superstar sneakers — love it.

Finally, we’re so glad to see that Kim is out and about again after everything her family has been through in the past year. Most importantly, the mom of two has been looking happy and peaceful. Jonathan also shared a pic on Instagram of himself, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and other friends hanging out at Serafina in NYC, and Kim definitely seemed relaxed:

From the start…now we 🚀🚀 A photo posted by Foodgōd (@jonathancheban) on Feb 2, 2017 at 5:58am PST

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of these new pics of Kim and her kids? Tell us who had the best outfit of the trio!

