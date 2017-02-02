Nicki Minaj Robbed: $200k Worth Of Jewels Stolen — But Was She Hurt?

REX/Shutterstock

Oh no! Nicki Minaj was reportedly robbed of $200k in jewels, according to a new report, Feb. 2. The rapper’s LA home was allegedly trashed and vandalized on the inside, after robbers stole her precious gems. Find out if she was home during the terrifying incident…

Nicki Minaj, 34, is dealing with the aftermath of a frightening burglary that occurred at her LA mansion, earlier this week [Jan. 30- Feb. 2], according to TMZ, Feb. 2. The rapper was allegedly robbed of $200k in lavish jewels and other unidentified items at her 11,500 sq. ft. mansion, that was apparently trashed and vandalized.

Although some of her pricey belongings were allegedly stolen, you can rest easy, because Nicki was reportedly unharmed. The rapper was supposedly out of town at the time of the apparent robbery. And, she’s got the picture to prove it — While Nicki was hanging with her old rumored fling, Drake, 30, and Lil Wayne, 34, there’s a good chance that her fancy West Coast home was apparently being raided.

#TheBIG3 #YoungMoney 🎀 ~ 📸: @mackmaine4president A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 1, 2017 at 8:36am PST

Her mansion was trashed on the inside after the suspect or suspect[s] turned over and flipped furniture and other items throughout the home, as reported by the site. TMZ claimed that the scene looked as if the robbers were scrounging to look for something in particular. According to law enforcement sources, there were evident signs of forced entry in multiple areas around the home. Wow.

And, get this — The damage and aftermath of the scary incident reportedly looked like it was a personal job. While the reported vandalism went down, whoever did it, destroyed picture frames, perfume bottles, and furniture, AND they even cut up Nicki’s clothing, as reported by the site. OMG.

Police are reportedly searching for any surveillance video in hopes of catching whoever did this. However, no suspects have been found at this time.

This story is still developing…

