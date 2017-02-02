Nicki Minaj Gushes Over ‘Beautiful’ Blue Ivy After Beyonce Baby News: Sweet Message

Courtesy of Instagram, REX/Shutterstock

Another day, another celeb who’s showing their love for Beyonce! Nicki Minaj is the latest star who’s taken to social media to shower Bey with love after she announced that she was pregnant with twins, Feb. 1! However, the rapper made her sweet message all about Blue Ivy! You have to see it, right here…

Although Nicki Minaj, 34, was reportedly robbed of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry this week [Jan. 30-Feb. 2], she still found the time to congratulate Beyonce, 35, on her pregnancy! Nicki joined the giant roster of celebs who’ve taken to social media to send Bey their love, however, her message was one of a kind. Nicki posted a photo of Beyonce’s daughter, Blue Ivy, 5, with the sweetest caption EVER! See the epic message below!

This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea! So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki 💕🎀😘 A photo posted by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Feb 2, 2017 at 11:20am PST

“This beautiful little lady bug is so smart & special. You guys have no idea!”, Nicki wrote. “So Dear Blue, you are going to make an AMAZING big sister. Love always, Nicki”. AH! How cute was that? Nicki ended her shoutout with heart emojis, a bow and a kissing face.

Nicki wasn’t the only one who showered Beyonce and Jay Z, 47, with love after their epic pregnancy announcement — Stars like, Usher, 38, La La Anthony, 37, Rihanna, 28, Hailey Baldwin, 20, Zendaya, 20, and many more celebs sent their well wishes and words of love to the Carters.

Bey dropped her twin bombshell on the internet, Feb. 1, when she posted a stunning photo of her growing baby bump to Instagram. “We would like to share our love and happiness,” Bey wrote. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”. That was the moment where the internet officially broke…

No, but seriously — The queen set a new record. In less than eight hours the singer’s post racked up 6.4 million likes and accumulated over 339,000 comments. And, in the first hour of its existence, Bey’s pregnancy photo acquired 2.4 million likes and 166,000 comments. Why are we giving you the stats? — Because, Yonce’s photo became the most liked in the history of Instagram after her baby bombshell! Congrats, Queen B!

