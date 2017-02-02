Image Courtesy of Youtube

OMG too funny! While the NFL’s finest seem to be calling out plays and reacting to big wins on the field, the folks at ‘Bad Lip Reading’ have discovered what they’re really saying. We’ve got the hilarious video, right here!

Ever wonder what your favorite NFL stars are actually saying when you can see them speak but they’re not on a hot mic? The guys at “Bad Lip Reading” have got the answer for all of us, in a hilarious video putting nutty lines into the mouths of players that match up perfectly to what they appear to be saying. It’s crazy how they’ve been able to take silly phrases and make it seem to be exactly what the athletes and coaches are uttering.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, 39, is seen clearly calling out a play before he takes a snap, but his lips and hand motions perfectly match up to declaring,”This wall is magical. You can’t touch me.” They caught him in a huddle where he looked exactly like he was telling his fellow players, “Somebody took the nickels out of my dang locker. You hear what I said? Every one of you guys is now a suspect, okay? Smurfs!” He’s even seen telling a teammate, “You’re acting like you’re pregnant. Just let it be what it is!” His Super Bowl opponent Matt Ryan, 31, breaks from a huddle with his Atlanta Falcon teammates pleading with them “I got something to tell ya. Where ya going?”

He’s not the only QB to get the treatment, as the Green Bay Packers’ Aaron Rodgers, 33, appears to be asked by a reporter in a drizzly post-game interview, “What was you most awfullest date?” and his “response” is priceless in a crazy tale. “It was in the rainforest. I went there a couple of times. Cause I was in love. And I found this perfect place. Then I built a wicker hut for us and the platform was kind of frail and it broke when she was in there and you could hear her sobs. I mean it was a really silly way for her to die way out there.” How did they do that??? That crazy story lines up perfectly with what he was actually saying.

The guys who put this together even found a way to find humor in the way players introduce themselves and give the name of their college alma-mater at the start of every game. Who knew that “Tom Brady, Michigan” matches up perfectly with “I’m pretty and pushy.” HAH!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of this hilarious video? Which player’s “bad lip reading” was your favorite?

