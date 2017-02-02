This is awesome! Pepsi is launching their new drink — LifeWTR — at the Super Bowl and their first ad for the electrolyte-infused water is truly incredible. Check it out here!

Who knew a commercial for water could be so colorful? Pepsi is launching their new premium water brand — LifeWTR — at the upcoming Super Bowl. The first ad shows multiple average people exploring the streets while rain falls from the sky and artfully colors the world below it. All of the ad plays to John Legend‘s latest hit “Love Me Now” and we can’t think of a song more fitting for the occasion!

The ad’s beautiful narrative begins with an adorable little girl, who is walking down the street with her dad wearing a bright, yellow coat. The girl picks up a dandelion and as a raindrop falls from the sky, the water morphs into intricate art on its petals. The story continues with fresh rainwater creating the world with vibrant colors to everything they touch, such as cars, sidewalks, or umbrellas. In addition to the little girl and her father, we see a couple walking their dog down the street and a young millennial meeting up with friends. Art appears everywhere, and it’s absolutely incredible!

The soda company used a tweaked version of John’s song to fit the narrative. The commercial utilizes the 38-year-old’s tune perfectly as backdrop to the story. The ad titled, “Inspiration Drops,” was directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert Stromberg. You can truly tell Oscar hands were behind it!

“We are starting to see water play a greater role in the repertoire of a consumer’s beverage consumption,” Brad Jakeman, president of PepsiCo’s Global Beverage Group, told Fortune. “I think we are seeing a secular and irreversible trend toward healthier beverages.” LifeWTR is a purified water enhanced with electrolytes and PH balanced. The bottles will have creative decor on them and will appear on shelves this month. What better place than the Super Bowl to launch a new type of water?

