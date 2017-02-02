Lady Gaga’ Super Bowl Press Conference: Watch The Halftime Show Preview Online

Rex/Shutterstock

The countdown is on! Lady Gaga is set to dazzle the world when she takes the stage during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime show. Mother Monster will give her fans a hint of what to expect during her Feb. 2 press conference, so don’t miss a second of it!

There are so many questions surrounding just what Lady Gaga, 30, will do during the Super Bowl 51 Halftime show on Feb. 5. Will she be able to top what Coldplay, Bruno Mars, 31, and Beyonce, 35, did during Super Bowl 50?

Will Gaga fly? What will Tony Bennett, 90, say or do? Could Tony take flight? So many questions! Hopefully, Gaga will give some answers when she holds her Super Bowl 51 press conference. It’s set for 1:00 PM ET on the NFL Network, so don’t miss it!

Little Monsters got their first taste of Gaga’s Super Bowl extravaganza courtesy of her choreographer, Ricky Jackson. He gave a behind-the-scenes look at what’s on tap for the mid-game spectacular. In short, expect plenty of dancing and for Gaga to do “Bad Romance.” Nice.

Gaga is going to be light on her feet in more ways than one. Along with putting on a huge dance number, there’s a report claiming she wants to start the performance by singing on top of the roof of the NRG Stadium. While that ultimately might not happen due to safety reasons, Gaga may still get her chance to channel Peter Pan. During an interview on the Karson & Kennedy morning show, she sort of hinted she might still sing while suspended hundreds of feet in the air.

Of course, the one question that has everyone buzzing – is Beyonce, 35 going to be there? On the same day that Beyonce revealed that she’s pregnant with twins, Gaga posted a mysterious message on Instagram. “Houston, you are beautiful,” she wrote, before adding the bee-emoji. You know – the same emoji her fans, the Bey-Hive, use to pay homage to Bey! Gaga may just have been trolling, but she did get people talking. Huh. Well, if anyone could make a Super Bowl cameo while pregnant, it would be Beyonce.

Are you excited to see what Gaga does during the Super Bowl, HollywoodLifers? Do you think she’ll put on a huge show like Gaga or Katy Perry, or will she keep it kinda cool like Prince?

