Lady Gaga Wearing A Meat Dress For Super Bowl Halftime Performance?

Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Halftime show is almost here! A lot is being kept under wraps, but on Feb. 2, the singer teased some major details, including whether or not she’ll wear her famous meat dress. To find out if she will, keep reading!

Anyone who’s anyone remembers Lady Gaga‘s meat dress — you know, the one that she wore to the 2010 MTV Video Music Awards. Well, it was so memorable that the singer was recently asked whether or not she’d wear it during her Super Bowl Halftime performance on Feb. 5. Sadly, she told special guests at the Super Bowl LI Pregame Show Press Conference on Feb. 2 not to hold their breath.

“I will tell you that there’s not gonna be any Meat Dress there,” she said at the press conference. “So don’t wait for that.”

Other guests asked if fans should expect a special appearance by Beyonce after Gaga posted an Instagram pic on Feb. 1 with a bumble bee emoji (it’s pretty much Queen Bey’s mascot), but Gaga neither confirmed nor denied she’d show up. Lady Gaga just said Beyonce was “very inspiring, and gives great advice.” She also revealed that she had sent flowers to Beyonce upon finding out she’s pregnant with twins.

As for who Lady Gaga’s rooting for in the big game, she said she’d have to keep that one a secret. But then she offered to “write it down, and put it in my shoe… after the halftime show, I’ll give away my pick.”

HollywoodLifers, are you upset Lady Gaga won’t be wearing her meat dress during the Super Bowl Halftime show? Tell us how you feel below!

