Lady Gaga: The Sweet Gift She Sent Beyonce After Hearing Exciting Pregnancy News

Aww, so cute! Lady Gaga sent Beyonce a gift to congratulate the singer on her new pregnancy! The pop star also discussed more info about her epic upcoming Super Bowl halftime performance. We have all the details, here.

This is so adorable. Singer Lady Gaga, 30, sent her friend and fellow pop diva, Beyonce, 35, a little gift to congratulate the mother-to-be on her second pregnancy! Gaga sent her “Telephone” collab partner a bouquet of flowers upon hearing the news of her upcoming twins. How sweet! Yet another of the “Million Reasons” to love Lady Gaga.

The “Born This Way” singer announced that she sent the hot mama the gift while at the Pepsi Zero Sugar press conference for her highly-anticipated Super Bowl halftime show. Lady Gaga slayed in a patriotic themed outfit as she took the podium in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2. Although many reporters asked her questions about details of the show, the Grammy winner is still super secretive about her upcoming performance. “I’m not gonna tell you what I’m gonna do… you’re gonna have to wait [and see]” the pop star explained. Ahh, she still has such a good poker face!

There have been crazy rumors about Lady Gaga’s halftime show from aerial displays to possible guest performers, and it will undeniably be an incredible performance. People have even been buzzing about a possible Queen B appearance. Gasp! Are the flowers a good luck present in addition to a congratulations? When asked at the conference, Gaga did not confirm nor deny that the megastar would be involved in the show, but it was then that she mentioned her gift she sent to Beyonce and said she is “very inspiring” and “gives great advice.” It’s not a no, Beehivers!

Like many at the press conference we are desperate to get at least a little hint of the halftime show. The singer did give us something…kinda. Lady Gaga mentioned what will not be at the performance. “I will tell you that there’s not gonna be any Meat Dress there,” she mentioned at the end. “So don’t wait for that.” Ahh come on Gaga, give us more! We’re dying here! It looks like we have to hold on until the Super Bowl airs on Sunday, Feb. 5.

