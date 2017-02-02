Lady Gaga’s Flawless Natural Waves & Glossy Lip At Super Bowl Press Conference

REX/Shutterstock

Lady Gaga headed to the Super Bowl Half Time Show Press Conference in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2nd, and she opted for a very patriotic look. While Gaga usually goes all out with her look, this time she opted for very natural hair & makeup, and it’s stunning. What do you guys think of Lady Gaga’s look at the press conference?

Lady Gaga, 30, looked incredible at the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Half Time Show Press Conference at Superbowl Media Centre in Houston, Texas on Feb. 2nd. Gaga went with a patriotic ensemble and rocked a vintage red white and blue striped varsity bomber with a high-waisted cutout midi skirt with a plunging slit on the front, showing off her amazing legs. Gaga topped her entire look off with cool mid-calf blue booties with a chunky red heel — she looked like Uncle Sam.

While we were obsessed with Lady Gaga’s outfit, it was her natural beauty look that truly stole the show. Usually, Gaga goes all out with her look and does something dramatic, but this time she went with the “no-makeup makeup” look. She blew out her platinum blonde hair into effortless wispy waves with a little volume at the top, but other than that it looked air-dried and natural.

As for her makeup, she opted to go with a minimal look. She filled in her eyebrows making them extra thick and dark and added long false lashes. She opted out of any eyeshadow and just did a little dark black in the corners, which we loved. We love that she completed her entire look with just a golden highlight and a pretty light pink, natural glossy lip.

We are obsessed with Lady Gaga’s look and we think it’s amazing that she didn’t go for something too dramatic because she looks flawless when she’s natural. What did you guys think of her look?

