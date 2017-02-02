We hear you, Kristen Stewart! The former ‘Twilight’ star, who is hosting ‘SNL’ on Feb. 4, sings for a hot minute in this hilariously awkward ‘Saturday Night Live’ promo with Beck Bennett. Kristen, let us hear more!

SNL cast member Beck Bennett kicks off the promo by singing Kristen Stewart’s name in an over-the-top, Broadway-esque way. “Wow! I wrote for you, too,” Kristen says to Beck. “That’s so crazy.” She decides to give Beck a little taste of her voice but only belts out his first name! Beck is kind of offended. The whole situation is super awkward but still really funny.

“You have a lot of work to do before Saturday,” he yells as he walks away. Kristen sarcastically says, “I love you too, dude.” Upon hearing that, Beck RUNS over to Kristen to say that he loves her as well. Kristen is kidding, of course, but Beck is clearly not. Beck laughs it off, saying he loves joking about stuff. “Yeah, me too, that’s why I’m here,” Kristen says. LOL.

We’ve seen Kristen sing over the years in movies like Into the Wild and The Runaways. She’s definitely got pipes, but we don’t get to hear them very often! Will she show off more of her musical talents on Saturday? Let’s hope so!

The Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live will be Kristen’s first time hosting the show — ever! We can’t wait to see her show off her comedic skills. Will she get in a dig at Twilight? Come on, the show would be stupid not to poke a little fun at Bella Swan and Edward Cullen (cough, Robert Pattinson). Alessia Cara will be the show’s musical guest.

