REX Shutterstock

Kanye West shocked fans — and possibly his wife Kim Kardashian — when he endorsed President Donald Trump onstage, then met him in person. Now, HollywoodLife.com has spoken to a relationship expert, who explains how Kimye’s marriage could be in trouble due to their vastly different political views!

Kim Kardashian, 35, and Kanye West, 39, might just be fighting behind the scenes, thanks to the rapper’s little post-election stint where he professed his support for President Trump, 70, and their subsequent meeting at Trump Tower in NYC. “Differing political views can have a strain on a marriage,” Jennifer B. Rhodes, PsyD and relationship expert, tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “Especially if the couple shared similar views and one person switched parties.” Oh, no!

The good news is that even though Kanye has suddenly hopped aboard the Trump train, Dr. Rhodes doesn’t think it’s the end for the rapper and Kim. “Given everything they have been through this year, I doubt that this issue is as contentious as many might think,” she explains, referring to Kanye’s “breakdown” and Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery. Therefore, politics are probably “not the main source of stress in their life right now”, Dr. Rhodes believes.

Kim and Kanye have dealt with drama time and again, so opposite political views are just another thing they’re well-versed at dealing with. For example, despite her husband’s rant about Trump, Kim continued to make her differing beliefs public by posting photos of the Obama family the day before Trump’s inauguration.

The bottom line? Kim and Kanye are going to be just fine! “Couples can survive while having different opinions by having some shared rules for how they handle these differences in their home,” Dr. Rhodes says. Phew!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kim and Kanye’s marriage could be in trouble due to their allegiance to separate political parties?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.