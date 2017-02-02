Kim Kardashian & Chrissy Teigen’s Book Club: Here’s What They Need To Read ASAP

Courtesy of KimKardashianWest.com

What a fun idea — Kim Kardashian is gathering her friends, like Chrissy Teigen, together for a fun new book club! The staff at HollywoodLife.com LOVES reading, and we have a ton of great suggestions for Kim and Chrissy. Ladies, here are the books you HAVE to put on your list!

Kim Kardashian, 36, has been on a reading kick lately, and she’s getting all her friends on-board! She announced on Feb. 1 that she’s starting a book club with Chrissy Teigen, 31, and hairstylist Jen Atkin, with her fave book, Embraced By The Light, as their first read. Fans immediately started begging Kim to join, and she assured Twitter that “everyone’s invited!!!” She’s even setting up a section on her app just for the book club!

So, we’ve taken that as our personal invitation to start making suggestions for what books this fun club can read next, and we have a great list. Check out which titles HollywoodLife.com editors have been totally lovin’ lately:

Alyssa Norwin: Ever since I read The Good Girl three years ago, I recommend it to everyone I know. You’ll be dying to know what happens from the very first page, and the last-minute twist you’ll never see coming will leave you absolutely FLOORED!

Gabriella Ginsberg: I just blew through Silver Linings Playbook — it’s short and sweet, but with plenty of heartbreaking moments. Plus, its fun to imagine Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper as the characters!

Emily Longeretta: The Murder House by James Patterson – It’s still terrifying like most James Patterson books, but this one is based around a detective who returns to her hometown in the Hamptons where she’s working to solve a murder. However, the demons from her past continue to get in her way — or are they the clues she needs?

Avery Thompson: Everything You Want Me To Be by Mindy Meija – If you’re looking for the latest murder mystery what will blow you away, Everything You Want Me To Be is the book for you. The novel follows the story of Hattie Hoffman, a high school senior with the world at her feet, who is brutally murdered in her hometown. Hattie’s hiding a lot of secrets and one ultimately costs this seemingly perfect girl her life. Everything You Want Me To Be is story of betrayal, identity, seduction, and love. You won’t be able to put this one down until it’s over.

We’ll be adding as more suggestions come in, so keep checking back!

