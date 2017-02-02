Kate Moss, 42, Poses Full-Frontal & Bares Her Breasts In ‘W’: See The Naked Shoot

Courtesy of Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Kate Moss leaves nothing to the imagination with her latest spread for ‘W’ magazine as she stripped down and posed completely naked, allowing her confidence to shine right through with the smoldering, sexy shoot — at 42 she looks hotter than ever!

Kate Moss has nothing to hide! The stunning supermodel candidly opened up about how she handled her personal body issues throughout her modeling career in the March issue of W magazine as she stripped down and posed full frontal for famed photog duo Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, wearing nothing more than a sequin jacket gingerly draped over her forearms, her hair worn straight and styled back to put her naked figure on full display. Kohl-rimmed eyes add to the smoldering vibe of the shoot.



Although we’ve seen Kate strip down for a slew of campaigns and magazine covers throughout the years, she admitted she wasn’t always comfortable with taking her clothes off. “From the beginning, photographers always got me to take my clothes off, even though I don’t like my body at all. I just had to get comfortable with being naked,” she told the magazine.

Kate’s longstanding career spans across decades, making her the most influential model of our time — and unlike other famous faces, she always stuck to what she did best — modeling. She never tried to parlay her fame into a singing or acting career. “I’m not really comfortable enough to be an actress,” she said. “When I’m modeling, I’m a character. But I’m not really interested in ‘acting.’ ”

The March issue of W celebrates strong women and features Donatella Versace, Jessica Chastain,Jennifer Lopez, Taraji P. Henson and, of course, Kate Moss on the cover. Doesn’t Kate look amazing? Head over to W for more from the stunning shoot and interviews from the leading ladies.

