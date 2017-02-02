Jennifer Lopez Is Still ‘Really Into’ Drake, But She’s ‘Worried’ He’s Not Mature Enough

Courtesy of Instagram

Jennifer Lopez and Drake haven’t been spotted together in a while, but that doesn’t mean her feelings for him have gone away. In fact, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned she’s still ‘really into’ him. The only issue is, J.Lo is ‘worried’ that Drake’s not mature enough for her.



“Jennifer Lopez is still really into Drake and he is into her too, but he is also all over the place. He works a lot, travels a lot and is not giving J.Lo the time and attention she is used to in a relationship,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Not cool, Drake. Not cool. If we were dating Jennifer Lopez, we’d give her all the time in the world. Drake seems to be making a huge mistake by not paying more attention to the “Jenny From The Block” singer. In fact, she thinks he lacks maturity. Uh oh!

“The age difference is becoming a bit of an issue too. Casper [Smart] was much younger than J.Lo and it worked out well cause he devoted all his time to her. Drake is much younger than J.Lo, but he is so successful he has a lot of distractions that are getting in the way of things getting super hot with her. Drake may not be mature enough to handle his own celebrity status and still hold down a superstar like J.Lo,” our source adds.

Oh snap! That sounds like some epic shade to us. Hopefully, Drake can get his act together and put his attention back on Jennifer Lopez. If he messes it up with her, he’s making a huge mistake. J.Lo is a real catch!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think Drake is too immature for Jennifer Lopez? Tell us how you feel below!

