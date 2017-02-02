Groundhog Day 2017: See Pics Of Punxsutawney Phil — Did He See His Shadow?

REX/Shutterstock

Thousands of people gathered at Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania on Feb. 2 to join Punxsutawney Phil’s Inner Circle in seeing if the famous groundhog would see his shadow. Now, the results are in — and you can check out all the photos from the big day here!

Punxsutawney Phil has made his prediction, and we’re about to get six more weeks of winter! Even though it only took a moment for the Inner Circle to determine if Phil’s shadow was present, the Groundhog Day celebration lasted all morning long, and you can relive all the fun by clicking through the gallery above and checking out the photos.

This is the 130th time Phil has emerged from his hole to predict the weather to come. Before this, his prediction only called for an early spring 18 times, while he saw his shadow, mean six more weeks of winter, a whopping 102 times. Nine of the 129 years do not have predictions on record.

If you’re wondering how Phil has managed to bypass the 6-8 year life expectancy of a groundhog for this many years, t’s easy — her drinks a special punch every summer to tack on the years, of course! This “elixir of life” is a special recipe, and gives Phil seven more years each time he takes a drink. Duh! Groundhogs around the U.S. are also let out to make their predictions every Feb. 2, but remember — Phil is the only one who gives an accurate forecast!

Click through the gallery above to see all the photos of Phil and the 2017 Groundhog Day celebration. From the moment he left his burrow to the crowd anxiously awaiting the results, you can relive it all pic by pic!

