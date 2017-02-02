Groundhog Day Live Stream: Watch To See If Punxsutawney Phil Sees His Shadow

REX/Shutterstock

The day is finally here! On Feb. 2, Groundhog Day, we’ll find out if there’ll be six more weeks of winter…or if we’ll get an early spring (*crosses fingers*). Of course, it’s all in the hands of Punxsutawney Phil, the official groundhog whose shadow determines what kind of weather is to come. Watch it all go down here!

Mother Nature’s future is all in your hands, Punxsutawney Phil! Just like every year, the famous groundhog will emerge from his burrow on the morning of Feb. 2 to see if his shadow appears. If it does, he’ll run back inside, and there’ll be another six weeks of winter. If he doesn’t, he’ll stay out…because spring is comin’!

Coverage from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania begins around 6:00 a.m., but Phil isn’t expected to come out until around sunrise, which is estimated at 7:25 a.m. It’ll only take a few moments to determine whether or not Phil’s shadow is visible, so tune in, or you’ll miss it!

Don’t listen to the predictions of any of those impostor groundhogs out there, either! Punxsutawney Phil is the only one who can give an accurate reading. The Groundhog Day tradition began in the U.S. 130 years ago, and even though groundhogs only have a life span of 6-8 years, the folklore claims Phil has been kept alive thanks to a “magical punch,” which he drinks every summer and gives him another seven years of life.

Phil has made 129 predictions since the start of Groundhog Day, and he’s only not seen his shadow 18 times. Those aren’t very good odds for us getting an early spring, huh!? Phil’s accuracy rate is only 39%, though, so he’s been wrong before. We’ll just have to wait and see!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Punx will see his shadow this year? Do you believe in the Groundhog Day myth?

