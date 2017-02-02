Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Live Blog Recap: Meredith Desperately Tries To Track Down Alex

Thu, February 2, 2017 8:00pm EST by Add first Comment
Image Courtesy of ABC
View Gallery
29 Photos

Where is Alex Karev? That’s what Meredith tries to figure out on the Feb. 2 episode of ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ after he supposedly accepted a plea bargain with the District Attorney. To find out what happens, read our live blog recap below!

We’ll be updating our live blog throughout the entire episode of Grey’s Anatomy, so keep hitting the refresh button for all the updates!

Click here for more pics from Season 13 of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’!

HollywoodLifers, what did YOU think of this week’s new episode of Grey’s Anatomy? Tell us how you feel below!

More 'Grey's Anatomy' News:

'Grey's Anatomy': [SPOILER] Leaving Long-Running Series At The End Of Season 13
GLAAD Award Nominees 2017: Frank Ocean, 'Grey's Anatomy' & More -- Full List
'Grey's Anatomy' Midseason Premiere: The 'Scandal' Connection You May Have Missed

ad