GNC Super Bowl Ad Rejected By NFL: See The Banned ‘#CourageToChange’ Commercial

Uh oh. GNC’s inspiring Super Bowl commercial was denied by the NFL just 6 days before the big game, but why? Check out the full ad for yourself.

This is a total bummer for GNC. After FOX approved their 30-second spot to play during Super Bowl 51, the NFL pulled an authority override and decided to reject it, reports Business Insider. The ad itself is more inspiring and encouraging than controversial, but since GNC sells products with ingredients that are banned by the NFL they decided to cut the commercial all together. Gah.

In the ad we see a handful of different people — men, women, teens, etc — all trying to achieve their own goals. A young man with only one arm learns to play the drums, a thin teenage boy learns to lift weights, a firefighter faces a blaze in the woods, and so much more. As this is happening, a narrator delivers an inspiring speech: “Don’t ever let anyone tell you you can’t change. That is what life is: change. It’s not some magic trick, it’s your will. Your thoughts become your words, become your actions, become your reality. Change is your destiny, now go chase it.”

The marketing boss for GNC shared that they were “disappointed” by the rejection, claiming less than 3% of their products include NFL banned substances. Even though the commercial won’t air during the game, it will still be hitting television breaks shortly after the game which is good news for the brand.

