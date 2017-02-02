‘Ghost In The Shell’: Watch Scarlett Johansson Kick Butt While ‘Nude’ In New Trailer

Scarlett Johansson isn’t messing around. The new ‘Ghost In The Shell’ trailer, which will air during Super Bowl LI on Feb. 5, features Scarlett’s The Major taking down her enemies. Watch now and become completely obsessed.

The new trailer starts off with Scarlett Johansson’s character stripping off her long jacket and revealing the cyborg’s “naked” body underneath. She steps off the ledge of a skyscraper and plummets into the depths below.

She bursts through a glass window with her gun ready to fire. Scarlett doesn’t hold back and beats one adversary down easily. The trailer also shows glimpses of a few action-packed scenes. The special effects already look incredible. This movie is going to be sick.

“They did not save her life,” a voice says in the trailer. “They stole it.”

When Scarlett was initially cast at The Major, fans were up in arms over it. The character, known as Motoko Kusanagi in the comics, is Asian and many felt the actress playing her should have been as well. The movie’s director, Rupert Sanders, defended casting Scarlett in an interview.

To me, you know, I cast very much from the gut and I think I was very lucky to be able to get an amazing international cast of people that I’ve always really wanted to work with,” he said, according to The Verge. “Scarlett was one of those people, and to me there’s very few actresses who’ve had 20 years of experience, who have the cyberpunk aesthetic already baked in. You know, she comes from such edgy films from Lost in Translation to Under the Skin — she’s got an incredible body of work and the attitude and toughness of her really is to me The Major.

The movie also stars Michael Pitt, Michael Wincott, Juliette Binoche, and Pilou Asbæk. Ghost In The Shell opens in theaters nationwide on March 31, 2017 in REALD 3D and IMAX 3D.

