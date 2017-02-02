Rex/Shutterstock

Uh, say what? Did President Donald Trump just fire ‘Black History Month?’ February has been the time when America celebrates the contributions made by its citizens of color, but after four decades of going by ‘Black History Month,’ Trump reportedly has given the name the boot!

Say good-bye to “Black History Month” and hello to “National African American History Month.” Just like with many of his casinos and hotels, President Donald Trump, 70, has decided to take a pre-existing institution and slap his own branding on it, as TMZ reports Trump’s changing the name of the month dedicated to celebrating America’s finest citizens of color.

After Trump met with African American leaders, a senior administration official tells TMZ, Donald was convinced that the term “black” is outdated, and the more appropriate way to refer to the community is “African American.” Hmmm, sounds like Donald’s trying to be a little bit more politically correct!

Trump also noticed how the newest addition to the Smithsonian museum was called the “National Museum of African American History and Culture,” the official tells TMZ. So, Trump decided to change the month’s name. Ever since 1976, every U.S. president has designated February as “Black History Month,” but Donald has reportedly decided to do his own thing. HollywoodLife.com has reached out for a comment on this report.

Donald’s sudden interest in African American studies comes one day after his strange behavior regarding Frederick Douglass. The abolitionist, former slave and suffrage advocate was brought up by the ex-Celebrity Apprentice star during a Black History Event on Feb. 1, according to The Atlantic. While talking about Frederick during Black History Month isn’t unusual, Donald’s blathering seemed to indicate he thought Mr. Douglass was still alive.

“I am very proud now that we have a museum on the National Mall where people can learn about Reverend King, so many other things,” Donald said. “Frederick Douglass is an example of somebody who’s done an amazing job and is getting recognized more and more, I notice.” Yeah, someone tell Donald that Frederick died on Feb. 20, 1895, nearly 122 years ago. He hasn’t “done an amazing” anything in more than a century.

Even Trump’s press secretary, Sean Spicer, 45, struggled to spin Donald’s comments, trying to convince the world that Donald didn’t think Mr. Douglass was somehow immortal. “I think there’s contributions — I think he wants to highlight the contributions that he has made,” Sean said, per the Washington Post. “And I think through a lot of the actions and statements that he’s going to make, I think the contributions of Frederick Douglass will become more and more.” Huh? Say that again? And these are the gentlemen who are reportedly changing “Black History Month” to “National African American History Month?

What do you think about the supposed name change, HollywoodLifers?

