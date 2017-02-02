REX/Shutterstock

Does Donald Trump have NO sense of what’s important?! While speaking at the National Prayer Breakfast on Feb. 2, the president found it totally necessary to mock Arnold Schwarznegger and ‘The Apprentice.’ You know, because there’s nothing else more imperative he needs to be talking about, right? Check it out here.

Chaos has erupted around the country since Donald Trump, 70, was sworn in as president on Jan. 20, but that was all clearly far from his mind when he took the podium at the National Prayer Service on Feb. 2. Instead, all he could think about was how The Apprentice hasn’t had great ratings since Arnold Schwarzenegger took over. Um, WHAT?!

Trump was introduced by Apprentice producer and his longtime friend, Mark Burnett, so he started out his speech with a dig at how the show’s been going since he left. “When I ran for president, I had to leave the show, that’s when I knew for sure I was doing it,” he said. “And they hired a big, big movie star, Arnold Schwarzenegger, to take my place, and we know how that turned out. The ratings went right down the tubes. It’s been a total disaster. And Mark will never, ever bet against Trump again. And I want to just pray for Arnold, if we can, for those ratings.” He ended the segment with a snicker, and the whole thing was totally inappropriate — where are the prayers for all those poor refugees he’s barred from our country?!

Trump at the National Prayer Breakfast says he wants to pray for Arnold Schwarzenegger’s “Apprentice” ratings pic.twitter.com/aNylJiy4UT — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 2, 2017

Don’t forget, though: Trump is still listed as an executive producer on the show, which makes this whole thing even more inappropriate because it’s a total conflict of interest between his business and his presidency, as he’s continuing to profit off the show!

Arnold was quick to respond, though. “Why don’t we switch jobs?” he asked in a Twitter video. “You take over TV, since you’re such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job. Then people can finally sleep comfortably again.”

He did later go on to finally address America, thanking the military and promising “freedom of religion” in our country, but the Apprentice digs came first. “I want to express clearly today to the American people that my administration will do everything in its power to defend and protect any religious liberty in our land,” he vowed. “America must forever remain it tolerates society where all faiths I respect good and all of our citizens can feel safe and secure.” He also continued to praise his own immigration policy, which has caused protests across the country in recent days. Read the full transcript here.

