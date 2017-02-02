Groundhog Day 2017: Did Punxsutawney Phil See His Shadow?

REX/Shutterstock

Alright, Punxsutawney Phil — what’s the verdict?! The famous groundhog emerged from his burrow at sunrise on Feb. 2 and predicted what kind of weather is to come. Will we have six more weeks of winter…or be blessed with an early spring? Find out here!

Punxsutawney Phil DID see his shadow! It’s official: We’re getting another six weeks of winter.

In case you’re not familiar with the Groundhog Day tradition, here’s how it goes. For more than 100 years now, Phil, of Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, has had the responsibility of predicting the next few weeks of weather, and it’s all based on whether or not he sees his shadow on Feb. 2. If he does see his shadow, he runs back into his hole, and winter sticks around. But if he doesn’t, he stays outside, and spring is on its way!

Yes, yes, we know — groundhogs only have a life expectancy of six to eight years. So, how has Phil been around to take on this task since 1887!? Easy, he’s given a magic punch, which is referred to as an “elixir of life,” every summer, and each time he drinks it, it tacks another seven years onto his life! Yeah, this is one special guy, so don’t believe any of those impostors out there!

In 2016, Phil didn’t see his shadow, which called for an early spring, and it certainly was a mild winter last year! The two years before, he did see his shadow…and those winters were pretty darn brutal, so the predictions seem to be somewhat accurate in recent years! However, Phil only has a 39% accuracy rate, so we’ll have to wait and see if he’s correct this time around. We won’t be too hard on Phil if he’s wrong, though — it’s a lot of pressure to get out there and have this responsibility each year!

HollywoodLifers, do you believe Punxsutawney Phil’s prediction?

