Brett Farve Discovers A Spooky Conspiracy In Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl Ad

The truth is out there! In an ad for Buffalo Wild Wings, football legend Brett Farve discovers that there might have been a secret conspiracy behind him having the most career interceptions in NFL history. Check it out!

Get ready to get spooked! It goes without saying that Brett Farve, 47, is a NFL powerhouse, holding some of the most incredible records in history — most completed passes (6,300), the most passes attempted (10,169), and the most games started (298) — to name a few. But there is one stat that the former Green Bay quarterback is not proud of: he has the most career interceptions in NFL history. And in the new ad for Buffalo Wild Wings, Brett discovers that the food chain might be the reason behind it all!

In the commercial, which will air during the Big Game, Brett is seen sitting on his porch as two pale, bald men in black suits approach him. The guys then open a briefcase that contains a screen which shows highlights of the NFL player with his faulty tosses, saying that there was a conspiracy behind it all. “Aliens?” Brett asks. “Witches?” He asks again. The hairless men respond with an unexpected answer — Buffalo Wild Wings. The Super Bowl winner is shocked! The hot wing chain was behind the conspiracy all along!

The athlete brought a hidden acting ability out of nowhere and the humor is undeniable. “Brett is so iconic, and we wanted somebody who had the right to question whether there’s a conspiracy going on here,” Buffalo Wild Wings’ VP of Marketing Bob Ruhland explains. “It had to be somebody who had that gunslinger attitude that Brett has. Brett never felt that his career was over. He felt he could come back and throw another touchdown. He could be the quarterback of another winning drive.”

It was a great decision for the brand to use the NFL legend. “Even later in his career, he was confident that he was, like, a mystical force that could drive something to happen,” the hot wing chain VP continued. “After we did a lot of vetting of other athletes, it became clear to us that Brett was the right person to focus on with his 336 career interceptions, and the fact that he was going into the Hall of Fame last year.” This commercial is definitely one of the funniest so far!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the Buffalo Wild Wings Super Bowl ad with Brett Favre?