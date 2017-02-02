The ghost of Spuds MacKenzie, the Bull Terrier from 1987, is back for Bud Light’s Super Bowl ad. The pup is here to remind you that the big game means more than just football, it’s where you spend time with friends. Check out the cute video!

So cool! Bud Light brought back Bull Terrier Spuds MacKenzie from the 80s in their new ad for the upcoming Super Bowl 51 and it’ll remind you the true meaning of the big game — to spend quality time with friends. Spuds hasn’t been seen in 30 years, or 210 dog years for the pup, and the beer company thought there was no better time than the present to bring back the funny pooch. We completely agree!

The ad shows ghost Spuds, voiced by actor and ex-NFL player Carl Weathers, approaching a young man who is on the phone explaining why he isn’t going to go hang out with his friends. The pup, who is rocking a blue button up, appears and says to “grab my leash” because he has a lesson to teach the human. Spuds takes the young man on an adventure missed moments of the past and he shows him times he missed hanging out with this peeps. The man then realizes he should spend time with his friends — and enjoy a beer or two. Before he goes into the house to join his friends, the ghost pooch then gives him some beer, because he can’t appear at the party empty handed of course!

“Bud Light has been present at memorable moments—big or small—among friends for decades,” said Alex Lambrecht, Bud Light’s vice president said in a statement, AdWeek reports. “There’s no one better than Spuds to celebrate Bud Light, and remind everyone that we don’t just make beer, we enable moments that build and strengthen friendships.” What a great way to spread the importance of friendship!

We love the message that Bud Light is sending! According to the alcohol brand, Spuds MacKenzie’s “affinity for living life to the fullest with friends, both old and new, embodied the spirit of Bud Light that we still honor today.” The commercials we have seen so far have been great, but this one definitely hits the heartstrings. Friendship is definitely one of the most incredible aspects of life. Thanks for reminding us Bud Light!

