Courtesy of Instagram

Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne have finally showed off their adorable son Rocco to the world — it only took them one whole year! While the Hollywood duo have shared tons of pics of their baby, it wasn’t until Rocco’s 1st birthday that the tiny tot’s face was fully revealed! And seriously, the wait was worth it. He is one ‘beautiful’ kid!

Happy first birthday, Rocco Cannavale! Bobby Cannavale, 46, celebrated his son’s first birthday on Feb. 1 with a super rare Instagram photo of his baby boy that included his ENTIRE face — gasp! In the pic, the Vinyl star poses with his son on a gorgeous Australian beach, and it is beyond precious. We’re totally loving this adorable father-son moment. “Happy Birthday my beautiful boy #therock #1,” Bobby captioned the sweet image.

The actor, who’s married to actress Rose Byrne, 37, regularly posts photos of his little man, but in the past, he’s only shown his backside or the bottom half of his face, making this full-frontal pic a true gem! “Happy Birthday beautiful boy! He is the perfect mix of his Mama and Pop 😘,” one fan commented on the snapshot. Another gushed, “Happy birthday Little Rock You are so pretty😍soooo cute.” And we could not agree more. Just look at his sweet little face!

Morning! #therock A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Jan 16, 2017 at 11:38am PST

#therock on the edge A photo posted by Bobby (@bobby_cannavale) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:21pm PST

But although Bobby and Rose clearly love parenthood. It wasn’t exactly an easy adjustment — especially for Rose! “I’m feeling good,” the Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising star revealed to E! News just two months after giving birth to Rocco last year. “I’m not getting that much sleep, but that’s alright! The whole thing is such a trip, you know?”

She even joked with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show that ever since Rocco’s arrival she’s lost all sense of time. “It takes a long time to leave the house, maybe an hour, hour and 45 minutes just to get out the door,” she explained. “To do anything, you have to bring so many things with you: the bottle, the sling, this and that. Then when you get out, then he just throws up everywhere or takes a big poop, and you’ve got to go back inside again.” But the little cutie is obviously worth it. And we’re so glad we finally got to see his precious face! Hopefully there’s even more pics like this one to come!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — are you surprised it took Bobby and Rose so long to finally show off their son’s adorable face? Isn’t he a cutie?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.