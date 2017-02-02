Blue Ivy Kisses Beyonce’s Nude Bump In Adorable Pregnancy Shoot — See Pic

Courtesy of Beyonce.com

Aw this is too precious! Beyonce proudly flaunted her baby bump in the SWEETEST photoshoot celebrating her pregnancy, and the best part? Five-year-old Blue Ivy joined her — talk about cuteness overload! The pic of Blue kissing her mom’s belly TOTALLY has our hearts melting. But that’s not all, just WAIT until you see her striking a pose with Bey!

Beyonce, 35, and Jay Z‘s, 47, twins haven’t even arrived yet, but already Blue Ivy, 5, could NOT be a cuter big sister! Sharing a series of gorgeous maternity shots via her website on Feb. 2, Beyonce showed off her bare baby bump in various settings and costumes. But our favorite pics from her shoot feature Blue — and she is beyond precious! In one pic, little Blue even kisses her mama’s growing belly, how adorable is THAT?

In the shoot, Blue’s hair is styled in long braids with colorful beads. While kissing Beyonce’s bump, she sports a sleeveless brown sundress, but in the other photos she’s wearing a light blush leotard. Both her and Bey look relaxed and beautiful as they pose together surrounded by flowers. In one specific pic, the singer lounges like a goddess on a bed of foliage while Blue stands next to her handing her white flowers. SO gorgeous, right? The image literally looks like a painting!

In another shot, which excludes Beyonce’s face, Blue sits next to her mom on the bed and looks directly at the camera while Queen Bey’s baby bump is exposed to her left. We can only imagine how excited the five-year-old must be about getting not one, but two baby siblings!

“Blue is so excited to be a big sister,” an insider revealed to Us. “[Beyoncé and Jay] are ecstatic,” the source continued. “They have been trying for a long time and now to be blessed with twins they are so over the moon. It’s even better than they wished for.” Aw! Congrats again to the entire Carter family!

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Blue will love being a big sister? Are you surprised Bey is having TWINS?

